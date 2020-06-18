State Street Corp Grows Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

State Street Corp raised its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,544,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 86,344 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNSL opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

