JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195,284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289,657 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 89.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 334,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 157,826 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.09.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

