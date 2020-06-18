US Bancorp DE Sells 1,618 Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Knoll were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 638.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

KNL opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. Knoll Inc has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $624.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

KNL has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised their price target on Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Knoll presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

