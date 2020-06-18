Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact TechCare (OTCMKTS:TECR) Share Price

News stories about TechCare (OTCMKTS:TECR) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TechCare earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS TECR opened at $0.23 on Thursday. TechCare has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

TechCare Corp., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of a platform utilizing proprietary vaporization technology to enable health, wellness, and beauty treatments in Israel, the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products include Novokid, a device for the treatment of head lice and eggs; and Shine, a device for the treatment and rejuvenation of the hair and scalp.

