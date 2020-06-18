Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Price

Media headlines about South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. South Jersey Industries earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $26.15 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $195,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

