Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CAO Daniel C. Murdock Sells 4,536 Shares

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.