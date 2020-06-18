Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CAO Daniel C. Murdock Sells 4,536 Shares

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

