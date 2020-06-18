Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Price Target at $163.00

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASR. TheStreet lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 42.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASR opened at $119.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.26. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52-week low of $82.08 and a 52-week high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.46. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $209.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.