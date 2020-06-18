Brokerages Set IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) PT at $22.20

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research firms have commented on IQ. BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price target on IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IQIYI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 7.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQIYI has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a negative net margin of 38.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.97) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Analyst Recommendations for IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact TechCare Share Price
Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact TechCare Share Price
Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect South Jersey Industries Stock Price
Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect South Jersey Industries Stock Price
Comcast Co. CAO Daniel C. Murdock Sells 4,536 Shares
Comcast Co. CAO Daniel C. Murdock Sells 4,536 Shares
Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Price Target at $163.00
Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Price Target at $163.00
Brokerages Set IQIYI Inc PT at $22.20
Brokerages Set IQIYI Inc PT at $22.20
CIBC Cuts Cineplex Price Target to $16.00
CIBC Cuts Cineplex Price Target to $16.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report