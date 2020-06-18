Brokerages Set IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) PT at $22.20

Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research firms have commented on IQ. BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price target on IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IQIYI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get IQIYI alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 7.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQIYI has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a negative net margin of 38.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.97) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.