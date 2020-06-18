CIBC Cuts Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to $16.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cineplex from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Cineplex to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cineplex from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $7.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

