Brokers Offer Predictions for Weight Watchers International, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Weight Watchers International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

WW stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.61.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 23.1% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 922,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 173,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,000,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 156,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Weight Watchers International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 170,865 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $4,317,758.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,557,387 shares in the company, valued at $140,435,169.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

