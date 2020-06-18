Brokers Set Expectations for Talos Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.26 million.

TALO has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

NYSE:TALO opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.