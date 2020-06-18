CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -3.53

News coverage about CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOY opened at $179.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.10. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has a 12-month low of $113.00 and a 12-month high of $209.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

