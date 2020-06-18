Brokerages Set CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Target Price at $87.50

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CONMED from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,277,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after buying an additional 151,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CONMED by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after buying an additional 43,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,663,000 after buying an additional 227,260 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 746,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in CONMED by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 469,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,863,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $75.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.55. CONMED has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

