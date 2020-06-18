Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price

News articles about Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alamos Gold earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$10.32 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.43 and a 52-week high of C$12.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.75.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$237.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Macphail sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.74, for a total transaction of C$117,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,481,400.16. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 34,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.96, for a total transaction of C$410,634.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$343,299.84. Insiders have sold a total of 257,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,221 in the last quarter.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

