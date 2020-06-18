Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Liberty Latin America earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HSBC raised shares of Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

