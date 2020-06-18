Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Share Price

Media headlines about Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ares Management earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Ares Management stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.66, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $263,195.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,638,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,235,513 shares of company stock worth $119,917,600. 59.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

