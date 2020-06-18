Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Price

Headlines about NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NuStar Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the pipeline company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $392.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NS. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

