Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Stock Price

Media stories about Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marathon Gold earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60.

