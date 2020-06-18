Northcoast Research Comments on Casey’s General Stores Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASY)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky expects that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CASY. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.91.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $155.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average of $158.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,173,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $81,608,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 127,216 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 464,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Earnings History and Estimates for Casey`s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Uppersolution.Com Given News Sentiment Score of -3.53
Uppersolution.Com Given News Sentiment Score of -3.53
CASIO COMPUTER/ADR Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -3.53
CASIO COMPUTER/ADR Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -3.53
Sunstone Hotel Investors Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Report Shows
Sunstone Hotel Investors Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Report Shows
Brokerages Set CONMED Co. Target Price at $87.50
Brokerages Set CONMED Co. Target Price at $87.50
Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Manitok Energy Share Price
Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Manitok Energy Share Price
Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Alamos Gold Stock Price
Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Alamos Gold Stock Price


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report