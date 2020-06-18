Northcoast Research Comments on Casey’s General Stores Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky expects that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CASY. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.91.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $155.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average of $158.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,173,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $81,608,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 127,216 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 464,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

