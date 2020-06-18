Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Regal Beloit earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Shares of RBC opened at $84.50 on Thursday. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

