Insider Selling: Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells 1,440 Shares of Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $153,446.40.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $112.64 on Thursday. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after purchasing an additional 956,848 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 495,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

