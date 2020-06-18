Insider Selling: Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 511,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,125.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AUB opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.75 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $891,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $749,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 30.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on AUB. Compass Point downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

