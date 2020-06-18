Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$131,950.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.75, for a total transaction of C$131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$341,250.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$20.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.39. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 12-month low of C$7.37 and a 12-month high of C$23.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.41.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

