David M. Rothenstein Sells 2,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David M. Rothenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Wednesday, April 15th, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $111,625.00.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 82,339 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.