Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Realty Income in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

O has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of O opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,552,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

