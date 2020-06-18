Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Jim Steele Sells 5,677 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $85,949.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,141.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Jim Steele sold 5,692 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $90,787.40.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jim Steele sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $910,800.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jim Steele sold 9,189 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $92,717.01.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Yext in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,080 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,955,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,657,000 after purchasing an additional 933,589 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

