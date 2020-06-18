Duke Energy Corp Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duke Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $86.21 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,403,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,912,000 after purchasing an additional 137,985 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 50,318 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

