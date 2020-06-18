Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $937.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,235,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 786,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 421,331 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after purchasing an additional 356,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,323,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,130,000 after purchasing an additional 225,800 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 213,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.