Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.81.

ALLY opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 76.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 59.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

