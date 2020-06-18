Wedbush Weighs in on Citizens Financial Group Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

NYSE:CFG opened at $26.37 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.