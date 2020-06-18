Camden Property Trust Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.53.

Shares of CPT opened at $96.86 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $745,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 38.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 89.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

