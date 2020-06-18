Federated Hermes Inc. Has $719,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COKE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $188,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on COKE. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $241.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.41. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 1-year low of $188.08 and a 1-year high of $382.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.33. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.