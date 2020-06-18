Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Afya were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Afya by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,326,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 55,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Banco Santander lowered shares of Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.21.

AFYA opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.75. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Afya had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $53.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Afya Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

