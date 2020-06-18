Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,397 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOH. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at $219,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

BOH opened at $66.04 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.