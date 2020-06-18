Federated Hermes Inc. Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in PNM Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

PNM Resources stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. PNM Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

