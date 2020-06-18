Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $750,000 in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,939,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PDM opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Dale H. Taysom bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $327,157.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

