Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 55,806 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,806 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 159,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 842,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 21.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,974,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,853,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

