First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.54% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $28,739.82. Insiders bought a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $102,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

FGBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

