Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,810,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,353,000 after purchasing an additional 436,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $257,271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,823,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,391,000 after purchasing an additional 154,905 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,285,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,276,000 after purchasing an additional 124,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

