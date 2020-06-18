Federated Hermes Inc. Has $779,000 Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,447 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 112,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $1,581,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,099,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 460,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the first quarter worth $139,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMPQ. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

