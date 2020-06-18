Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $355.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.