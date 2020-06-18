Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is IHT Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $355.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

