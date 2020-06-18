Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.9% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.95. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $355.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,526.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

