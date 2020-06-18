Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cascend Securities cut their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

AAPL opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.95. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $355.40. The company has a market cap of $1,526.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

