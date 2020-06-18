Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by King Wealth

King Wealth boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.95. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $355.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,526.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

