KLCM Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $355.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.