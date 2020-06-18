Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $355.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

