Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s 4th Largest Position

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 149.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,853 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $256,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $355.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,526.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.