Caz Investments LP Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,526.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $355.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

