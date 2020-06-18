Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 114,816 Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 2,870,400.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,816 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of Triumph Group worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Triumph Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 45,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 919.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 103,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $528.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.70. Triumph Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $693.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.